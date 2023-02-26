The Tampa Bay Lightning are at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday, February 26, with the Penguins having lost three consecutive games at home.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Lightning vs. Penguins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
10/15/2022 Penguins Lightning 6-2 PIT

Lightning Stats & Trends

  • The Lightning rank 11th in goals against, conceding 167 total goals (2.9 per game) in league play.
  • The Lightning's 204 total goals (3.6 per game) rank sixth in the league.
  • In the last 10 contests, the Lightning have secured 60.0% of the possible points with a 5-2-3 record.
  • Defensively, the Lightning have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that time.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Nikita Kucherov 58 22 58 80 70 41 -
Brayden Point 58 33 31 64 29 40 49.6%
Steven Stamkos 58 26 35 61 42 22 55.8%
Brandon Hagel 58 22 26 48 30 66 29.2%
Alex Killorn 58 14 27 41 42 31 100%

Penguins Stats & Trends

  • The Penguins concede 3.2 goals per game (186 in total), 19th in the league.
  • The Penguins' 184 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 16th in the league.
  • In their past 10 games, the Penguins have gone 4-6-0 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Penguins have allowed 3.7 goals per game (37 total) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) during that time.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Sidney Crosby 58 25 44 69 44 43 52.4%
Evgeni Malkin 58 22 38 60 80 61 50.9%
Jake Guentzel 54 24 27 51 32 26 61.5%
Rickard Rakell 58 21 19 40 28 15 52.9%
Bryan Rust 58 14 22 36 34 19 50%

