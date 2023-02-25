Saturday's contest between the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lionettes (10-15) and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devilettes (2-24) at Harrison HPER Complex should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-59, with heavily favored UAPB taking home the win. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on February 25.

In their most recent matchup on Monday, the Delta Devilettes suffered a 72-51 loss to Prairie View A&M.

Mississippi Valley State vs. UAPB Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Harrison HPER Complex in Itta Bena, Mississippi

Mississippi Valley State vs. UAPB Score Prediction

Prediction: UAPB 73, Mississippi Valley State 59

Mississippi Valley State Schedule Analysis

The Delta Devilettes captured their signature win of the season on December 14, when they took down the New Orleans Privateers, who rank No. 318 in our computer rankings, 67-63.

Mississippi Valley State has 16 losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the third-most in Division 1.

