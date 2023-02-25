The No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies (21-7, 13-2 SEC) will try to continue a six-game winning stretch when visiting the Mississippi State Bulldogs (18-10, 6-9 SEC) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. The matchup airs on SEC Network.

Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi TV: SECN

Mississippi State Stats Insights

The Bulldogs make 42.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Aggies have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).

In games Mississippi State shoots higher than 40.3% from the field, it is 14-2 overall.

The Bulldogs are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aggies sit at 52nd.

The Bulldogs put up 65.8 points per game, equal to what the Aggies give up.

Mississippi State is 12-2 when scoring more than 65.8 points.

Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, Mississippi State is putting up 6.4 more points per game (69.4) than it is when playing on the road (63).

The Bulldogs are giving up 58.4 points per game this season in home games, which is 5.3 fewer points than they're allowing in road games (63.7).

When playing at home, Mississippi State is making 1.6 more three-pointers per game (5.9) than on the road (4.3). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (27.9%) compared to away from home (24.4%).

Mississippi State Schedule