Saturday's contest that pits the Alcorn State Lady Braves (10-15) against the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (13-13) at Davey Whitney Complex should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 65-63 in favor of Alcorn State. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Lady Braves fell in their last matchup 81-49 against Jackson State on Saturday.

Alcorn State vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Davey Whitney Complex in Lorman, Mississippi

Alcorn State vs. Prairie View A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Alcorn State 65, Prairie View A&M 64

Alcorn State Schedule Analysis

The Lady Braves' signature win this season came in a 58-49 victory over the Bethune-Cookman Lady Wildcats on January 23.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Alcorn State is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 50th-most losses.

Alcorn State 2022-23 Best Wins

58-52 on the road over Grambling (No. 289) on January 30

45-41 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 314) on December 6

65-56 at home over New Orleans (No. 318) on November 22

72-60 at home over Florida A&M (No. 330) on January 21

73-67 on the road over Florida A&M (No. 330) on February 13

Alcorn State Performance Insights