The New Orleans Pelicans (30-29), on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena, face the Toronto Raptors (28-31). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on TSN and BSNO.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Raptors vs. Pelicans matchup.

Pelicans vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 23, 2023

Thursday, February 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TSN and BSNO

TSN and BSNO Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Pelicans vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Pelicans vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Raptors have a +51 scoring differential, putting up 113.3 points per game (19th in the league) and giving up 112.5 (11th in the NBA).

The Pelicans are outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game, with a +83 scoring differential overall. They put up 114.9 points per game (11th in NBA) and give up 113.5 per contest (16th in league).

These teams score 228.2 points per game combined, 2.7 more than this game's total.

These teams allow 226 points per game combined, 0.5 more points than this matchup's total.

Toronto has compiled a 28-30-1 record against the spread this season.

New Orleans has won 28 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 31 times.

Pelicans Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Brandon Ingram 24.5 -105 22.4 CJ McCollum 20.5 -115 21.1 Trey Murphy III 11.5 -125 12.9

Pelicans and Raptors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pelicans +6000 +2500 -175 Raptors +20000 +7000 +165

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.