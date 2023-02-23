Ole Miss vs. Missouri Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Thursday's contest features the Ole Miss Rebels (20-7) and the Missouri Tigers (17-10) matching up at The Pavilion at Ole Miss in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 68-58 win for heavily favored Ole Miss according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.
Their last time out, the Rebels lost 64-57 to South Carolina on Sunday.
Ole Miss vs. Missouri Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
Ole Miss vs. Missouri Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ole Miss 68, Missouri 58
Ole Miss Schedule Analysis
- The Rebels beat the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (No. 42 in our computer rankings) in a 66-58 win on January 12 -- their signature victory of the season.
- The Rebels have three Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 39th-most in the country. But they also have six Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 49th-most.
- Ole Miss has tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (three).
Ole Miss 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-63 at home over Mississippi State (No. 45) on January 26
- 61-50 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 45) on January 1
- 76-73 on the road over Arkansas (No. 48) on January 29
- 79-47 at home over Auburn (No. 83) on December 29
- 68-42 at home over Florida (No. 109) on February 5
Ole Miss Performance Insights
- The Rebels average 70 points per game (92nd in college basketball) while allowing 55.6 per contest (21st in college basketball). They have a +389 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 14.4 points per game.
- With 66.8 points per game in SEC tilts, Ole Miss is putting up 3.2 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (70 PPG).
- In home games, the Rebels are posting 10.8 more points per game (74.7) than they are in away games (63.9).
- When playing at home, Ole Miss is giving up 6.9 fewer points per game (52.5) than when playing on the road (59.4).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Rebels have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 66.4 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 70 they've put up over the course of this year.
