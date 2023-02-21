The Mississippi State Bulldogs (18-9, 6-8 SEC) aim to build on a three-game road winning streak at the Missouri Tigers (19-8, 7-7 SEC) on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 7:00 PM ET.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Missouri vs. Mississippi State matchup.

Mississippi State vs. Missouri Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
  • How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Mississippi State vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Missouri Moneyline Mississippi State Moneyline
BetMGM Missouri (-3.5) 138.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Missouri (-4.5) 138 -190 +160 Bet on this game with DraftKings
Tipico Missouri (-3.5) 138.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Mississippi State vs. Missouri Betting Trends

  • Mississippi State has put together a 14-13-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • The Bulldogs have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more five times this year, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.
  • Missouri has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.
  • Tigers games have hit the over 15 out of 27 times this season.

Mississippi State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +20000
  • The Bulldogs were +20000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and are now the same.
  • Mississippi State has a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.