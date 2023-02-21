The Tampa Bay Lightning (35-17-3) host the Anaheim Ducks (17-33-7), who have fallen in five in a row, on Tuesday, February 21 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSC.

The Lightning are 6-2-2 over the last 10 contests, totaling 31 total goals (six power-play goals on 34 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 17.6%). They have given up 25 goals to their opponents.

To prepare for this matchup, here's who we predict to bring home the win in Tuesday's hockey game.

Lightning vs. Ducks Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this contest predicts a final score of Lightning 5, Ducks 1.

Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-500)

Lightning (-500) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Lightning (-3.9)

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning are 7-3-10 in overtime matchups on their way to a 35-17-3 overall record.

Tampa Bay is 9-3-1 (19 points) in its 13 games decided by one goal.

In the seven games this season the Lightning registered only one goal, they've finished 1-6-0 (two points).

Tampa Bay has lost all six games this season when it scored exactly two goals.

The Lightning have scored at least three goals 41 times, and are 34-5-2 in those games (to record 70 points).

In the 22 games when Tampa Bay has scored a lone power-play goal, it went 15-6-1 to record 31 points.

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Tampa Bay is 20-9-2 (42 points).

The Lightning's opponents have had more shots in 23 games. The Lightning went 14-8-1 in those matchups (29 points).

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 4th 3.51 Goals Scored 2.47 31st 13th 2.91 Goals Allowed 4.16 32nd 15th 32.2 Shots 29.6 24th 18th 31.4 Shots Allowed 39.5 32nd 4th 25.4% Power Play % 16.7% 30th 11th 81.1% Penalty Kill % 73.2% 29th

Lightning vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSC

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSC

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

