The Prairie View A&M Panthers (10-17, 6-8 SWAC) are home in SWAC action versus the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (4-24, 3-11 SWAC) on Monday, February 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: William J. Nicks Building in Prairie View, Texas

William J. Nicks Building in Prairie View, Texas TV: HBCUGo

Mississippi Valley State Stats Insights

The Delta Devils' 40.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Panthers have given up to their opponents.

Mississippi Valley State is 3-7 when it shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.

The Delta Devils are the 344th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers sit at 28th.

The Delta Devils put up an average of 60.4 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 69 the Panthers give up.

When Mississippi Valley State gives up fewer than 67.8 points, it is 1-7.

Mississippi Valley State Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 Mississippi Valley State is scoring 10.7 more points per game at home (68.9) than on the road (58.2).

At home, the Delta Devils give up 70.1 points per game. On the road, they allow 78.

Mississippi Valley State sinks fewer 3-pointers at home (4.6 per game) than away (5). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (32%) than on the road (34.8%).

