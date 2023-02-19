Sunday's game between the Alabama Crimson Tide (20-6) and Mississippi State Bulldogs (18-8) squaring off at Humphrey Coliseum has a projected final score of 66-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Alabama, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 5:30 PM ET on February 19.

In their last outing on Thursday, the Bulldogs suffered a 75-62 loss to Missouri.

Mississippi State vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Mississippi State vs. Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 66, Mississippi State 65

Mississippi State Schedule Analysis

Against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Bulldogs secured their best win of the season on February 6, a 91-90 home victory.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bulldogs are 1-7 (.125%) -- tied for the 38th-most defeats.

Mississippi State has three wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 42nd-most in the nation.

The Bulldogs have seven wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in Division 1.

Mississippi State 2022-23 Best Wins

72-58 at home over Auburn (No. 86) on January 19

71-66 at home over Colorado State (No. 87) on November 20

77-76 at home over Kentucky (No. 101) on January 22

67-32 over Georgetown (No. 104) on November 25

73-56 on the road over Florida (No. 109) on February 9

Mississippi State Performance Insights