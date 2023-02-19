Mississippi State vs. Alabama Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 19
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game between the Alabama Crimson Tide (20-6) and Mississippi State Bulldogs (18-8) squaring off at Humphrey Coliseum has a projected final score of 66-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Alabama, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 5:30 PM ET on February 19.
In their last outing on Thursday, the Bulldogs suffered a 75-62 loss to Missouri.
Mississippi State vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
Mississippi State vs. Alabama Score Prediction
- Prediction: Alabama 66, Mississippi State 65
Mississippi State Schedule Analysis
- Against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Bulldogs secured their best win of the season on February 6, a 91-90 home victory.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bulldogs are 1-7 (.125%) -- tied for the 38th-most defeats.
- Mississippi State has three wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 42nd-most in the nation.
- The Bulldogs have seven wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in Division 1.
Mississippi State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-58 at home over Auburn (No. 86) on January 19
- 71-66 at home over Colorado State (No. 87) on November 20
- 77-76 at home over Kentucky (No. 101) on January 22
- 67-32 over Georgetown (No. 104) on November 25
- 73-56 on the road over Florida (No. 109) on February 9
Mississippi State Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs average 71.8 points per game (64th in college basketball) while allowing 57.8 per contest (42nd in college basketball). They have a +366 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 14 points per game.
- Mississippi State is putting up 64.9 points per game this year in conference matchups, which is 6.9 fewer points per game than its overall average (71.8).
- At home, the Bulldogs are scoring 14.6 more points per game (76.5) than they are in away games (61.9).
- Defensively, Mississippi State has been better at home this year, ceding 56.4 points per game, compared to 62.8 on the road.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Bulldogs have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 65.3 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 71.8 they've put up over the course of this year.
