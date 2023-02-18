Saturday's contest between the Southern Miss Lady Eagles (17-9) and the UL Monroe Warhawks (7-19) at Fant-Ewing Coliseum is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-57, with heavily favored Southern Miss taking home the win. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Lady Eagles enter this matchup after a 71-57 win over Georgia State on Thursday.

Southern Miss vs. UL Monroe Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana

Southern Miss vs. UL Monroe Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Miss 71, UL Monroe 57

Southern Miss Schedule Analysis

The Lady Eagles captured their best win of the season on December 17 by registering a 56-50 victory over the Long Beach State Beach, the No. 97-ranked team in our computer rankings.

The Warhawks have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country based on the RPI (nine).

Southern Miss has 11 wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 34th-most in the nation.

Southern Miss 2022-23 Best Wins

50-45 over UC Irvine (No. 103) on December 16

77-75 on the road over Troy (No. 105) on December 29

44-43 at home over Louisiana (No. 157) on January 5

56-48 at home over Lamar (No. 176) on November 26

80-68 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 218) on February 11

Southern Miss Performance Insights