The Ole Miss Rebels (10-16, 2-11 SEC) hope to break a seven-game home losing skid when hosting the Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-9, 5-8 SEC) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET.

In the story below, we provide all the info you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi TV: SECN

SECN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Mississippi State Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 43.2% the Rebels allow to opponents.

Mississippi State has a 10-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.2% from the field.

The Rebels are the 114th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bulldogs sit at 39th.

The Bulldogs score just 2.8 fewer points per game (65.7) than the Rebels allow (68.5).

Mississippi State is 9-0 when scoring more than 68.5 points.

Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison

Mississippi State posts 69.4 points per game at home, compared to 62 points per game on the road, a difference of 7.4 points per contest.

Defensively the Bulldogs have been better at home this season, giving up 58.4 points per game, compared to 63.7 in away games.

When playing at home, Mississippi State is sinking 1.8 more treys per game (5.9) than in road games (4.1). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (27.9%) compared to away from home (25.4%).

Mississippi State Schedule