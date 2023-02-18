Lightning vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 2:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning (35-16-3) visit the Vegas Golden Knights (33-18-4, winners of four straight) at T-Mobile Arena. The game on Saturday, February 18 begins at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet RM.
Lightning vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet RM
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Lightning (-125)
|Golden Knights (+105)
|6.5
Lightning Betting Insights
- The Lightning have put together a 32-11 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Tampa Bay is 30-9 (winning 76.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Lightning's implied win probability is 55.6%.
- In 26 games this season, Tampa Bay and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.
Lightning vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|189 (6th)
|Goals
|176 (14th)
|155 (10th)
|Goals Allowed
|152 (9th)
|47 (4th)
|Power Play Goals
|31 (24th)
|33 (11th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|27 (3rd)
Lightning Advanced Stats
- Five of Tampa Bay's last 10 contests went over.
- The Lightning and their opponents have averaged 6.2 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).
- During the past 10 games, the Lightning have scored 1.6 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Lightning create the sixth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.5 per game for a total of 189 this season.
- The Lightning are ranked 10th in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 155 total goals (2.9 per game).
- The team's goal differential is seventh-best in the league at +34.
