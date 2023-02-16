How to Watch Southern Miss vs. South Alabama on TV or Live Stream - February 16
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (23-4, 12-2 Sun Belt) will attempt to continue a three-game road winning run at the South Alabama Jaguars (13-14, 6-8 Sun Belt) on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 8:00 PM ET.
Southern Miss vs. South Alabama Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
Southern Miss Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles are shooting 46.5% from the field, 4% higher than the 42.5% the Jaguars' opponents have shot this season.
- Southern Miss is 17-2 when it shoots better than 42.5% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles are the 71st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jaguars sit at 335th.
- The Golden Eagles' 75.7 points per game are 9.7 more points than the 66 the Jaguars allow.
- When Southern Miss gives up fewer than 70 points, it is 17-0.
Southern Miss Home & Away Comparison
- At home Southern Miss is scoring 79 points per game, seven more than it is averaging away (72).
- The Golden Eagles give up 61.5 points per game at home, and 69.1 on the road.
- Southern Miss knocks down fewer 3-pointers at home (6.8 per game) than away (7.2). However, it has a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.7%) than away (31.5%).
Southern Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/4/2023
|@ Georgia State
|W 79-71
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|2/9/2023
|Louisiana
|W 82-71
|Reed Green Coliseum
|2/11/2023
|UL Monroe
|W 76-67
|Reed Green Coliseum
|2/16/2023
|@ South Alabama
|-
|Mitchell Center
|2/18/2023
|Georgia Southern
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
|2/22/2023
|@ Old Dominion
|-
|Ted Constant Convocation Center
