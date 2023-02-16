Southern Miss vs. South Alabama: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 16
The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (23-4, 12-2 Sun Belt) will attempt to continue a three-game road winning streak when visiting the South Alabama Jaguars (13-14, 6-8 Sun Belt) on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Mitchell Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Southern Miss vs. South Alabama matchup.
Southern Miss vs. South Alabama Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Southern Miss vs. South Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Southern Miss Moneyline
|South Alabama Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Southern Miss (-1.5)
|140.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Southern Miss (-1)
|140.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Southern Miss (-1.5)
|140.5
|-120
|+100
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Southern Miss (-1.5)
|140.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Southern Miss vs. South Alabama Betting Trends
- Southern Miss has compiled a 16-8-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Golden Eagles games have gone over the point total 14 out of 24 times this season.
- South Alabama is 15-10-0 ATS this year.
- The Jaguars and their opponents have combined to hit the over 12 out of 25 times this year.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.