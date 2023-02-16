Southern Miss vs. Georgia State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game that pits the Southern Miss Lady Eagles (16-9) versus the Georgia State Lady Panthers (10-17) at Georgia State Convocation Center has a projected final score of 70-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Southern Miss. Game time is at 11:00 AM ET on February 16.
The Lady Eagles' most recent contest on Saturday ended in an 80-68 victory against Coastal Carolina.
Southern Miss vs. Georgia State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Southern Miss vs. Georgia State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Southern Miss 70, Georgia State 63
Southern Miss Schedule Analysis
- Against the Troy Trojans, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Lady Eagles notched their signature win of the season on December 29, a 77-75 road victory.
- Based on the RPI, the Lady Panthers have nine losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the fourth-most in Division 1.
Southern Miss 2022-23 Best Wins
- 50-45 over UC Irvine (No. 109) on December 16
- 56-50 on the road over Long Beach State (No. 123) on December 17
- 44-43 at home over Louisiana (No. 128) on January 5
- 75-68 on the road over Appalachian State (No. 211) on January 19
- 68-59 on the road over Arkansas State (No. 226) on January 26
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Southern Miss Performance Insights
- The Lady Eagles have a +91 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.6 points per game. They're putting up 62.2 points per game, 238th in college basketball, and are allowing 58.6 per contest to rank 52nd in college basketball.
- Southern Miss scores fewer points in conference play (61.9 per game) than overall (62.2).
- In 2022-23 the Lady Eagles are scoring 3.3 more points per game at home (64.1) than on the road (60.8).
- In 2022-23 Southern Miss is allowing 8.2 fewer points per game at home (55.7) than on the road (63.9).
- The Lady Eagles have performed better offensively in their last 10 games, averaging 63.3 points per contest, 1.1 more than their season average of 62.2.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.