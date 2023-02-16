Thursday's game that pits the LSU Lady Tigers (23-1) versus the Ole Miss Rebels (20-5) at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has a projected final score of 71-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of LSU, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on February 16.

The Rebels head into this matchup following a 74-52 victory over Kentucky on Monday.

Ole Miss vs. LSU Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Ole Miss vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 71, Ole Miss 63

Ole Miss Schedule Analysis

The Rebels' signature win of the season came against the Arkansas Razorbacks, a top 50 team (No. 37), according to our computer rankings. The Rebels registered the 76-73 road win on January 29.

The Rebels have tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (three).

Ole Miss has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (three).

The Lady Tigers have tied for the 52nd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (five).

Ole Miss 2022-23 Best Wins

78-63 at home over Mississippi State (No. 44) on January 26

61-50 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 44) on January 1

66-58 on the road over Georgia (No. 48) on January 12

79-47 at home over Auburn (No. 85) on December 29

74-52 at home over Kentucky (No. 99) on February 13

Ole Miss Performance Insights