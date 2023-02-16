Thursday's game features the Missouri Tigers (15-10) and the Mississippi State Bulldogs (18-7) facing off at Mizzou Arena (on February 16) at 8:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 72-66 victory for Missouri.

The Bulldogs' most recent outing on Sunday ended in a 70-62 win over Texas A&M.

Mississippi State vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mississippi State vs. Missouri Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri 72, Mississippi State 66

Mississippi State Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs clinched their best win of the season on February 6, when they claimed a 91-90 victory over the Tennessee Lady Volunteers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 14), according to our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Bulldogs are 4-7 (.364%) -- tied for the 28th-most victories, but also tied for the 17th-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Mississippi State is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most wins.

Mississippi State 2022-23 Best Wins

77-76 at home over Kentucky (No. 34) on January 22

73-56 on the road over Florida (No. 49) on February 9

70-62 at home over Texas A&M (No. 67) on February 12

60-44 on the road over Texas A&M (No. 67) on January 15

72-44 on the road over Vanderbilt (No. 73) on December 29

Mississippi State Performance Insights