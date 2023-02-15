D.J. Jeffries and Oscar Tshiebwe are two players to watch when the Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-8, 5-7 SEC) and the Kentucky Wildcats (16-9, 7-5 SEC) meet at Humphrey Coliseum on Wednesday. Gametime is set for 8:30 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on SEC Network.

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Kentucky

Game Day: Wednesday, February 15

Wednesday, February 15 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Humphrey Coliseum

Humphrey Coliseum Location: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

Mississippi State's Last Game

Mississippi State was victorious in its previous game against Arkansas, 70-64, on Saturday. Dashawn Davis was its high scorer with 17 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Dashawn Davis 17 0 2 0 0 2 Shakeel Moore 12 5 5 0 1 2 Tolu Smith 11 8 3 1 0 0

Mississippi State Players to Watch

Tolu Smith paces his team in both points (14.6) and rebounds (8.3) per contest, and also posts 1.8 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jeffries puts up 9.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 33.6% from the floor and 27.8% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Cameron Matthews posts 6.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Shakeel Moore puts up 9.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 2.0 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Davis leads his squad in assists per contest (3.5), and also averages 8.3 points and 1.9 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)