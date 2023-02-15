Herbert Jones and his New Orleans Pelicans teammates will take the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his most recent action, a 103-100 win over the Thunder, Jones put up four points and two steals.

Below we will break down Jones' stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Herbert Jones Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.6 8.8 Rebounds 4.5 3.8 4.2 Assists -- 2.1 2.0 PRA -- 15.5 15 PR 13.5 13.4 13 3PM 0.5 0.7 0.6



Herbert Jones Insights vs. the Lakers

Jones has taken 7.7 shots per game this season and made 3.4 per game, which account for 6.3% and 5.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 0.7 threes per game, or 4.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Pelicans rank 10th in possessions per game with 103.1. His opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking third with 105.6 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Lakers have conceded 118.4 points per game, which is 26th-best in the league.

On the boards, the Lakers have given up 45.6 rebounds per contest, which puts them 27th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Lakers have allowed 25.9 per game, 23rd in the NBA.

The Lakers are the 20th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Herbert Jones vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/4/2023 40 4 4 3 0 0 4

