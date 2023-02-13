How to Watch Jackson State vs. Bethune-Cookman on TV or Live Stream - February 13
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 4:30 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SWAC opponents face one another when the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (9-16, 5-7 SWAC) welcome in the Jackson State Tigers (8-17, 7-5 SWAC) at Moore Gymnasium, tipping off at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, February 13, 2023.
Jackson State vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info
- When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida
- TV: YouTube
Jackson State Stats Insights
- The Tigers are shooting 41.1% from the field, 3.3% lower than the 44.4% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
- Jackson State is 3-6 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 227th.
- The Tigers score 7.9 fewer points per game (67.3) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (75.2).
- When Jackson State gives up fewer than 68.2 points, it is 7-2.
Jackson State Home & Away Comparison
- At home Jackson State is putting up 71.3 points per game, four more than it is averaging away (67.3).
- In 2022-23 the Tigers are giving up 8.9 fewer points per game at home (68.7) than away (77.6).
- Beyond the arc, Jackson State drains fewer triples on the road (6.2 per game) than at home (6.7), but makes a higher percentage on the road (30.3%) than at home (29.2%).
Jackson State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/4/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|L 82-78
|Williams Assembly Center
|2/6/2023
|UAPB
|W 88-84
|Williams Assembly Center
|2/11/2023
|@ Florida A&M
|W 69-58
|Al Lawson Center
|2/13/2023
|@ Bethune-Cookman
|-
|Moore Gymnasium
|2/18/2023
|Alcorn State
|-
|Williams Assembly Center
|2/25/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|Williams Assembly Center
