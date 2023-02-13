Alcorn State vs. Florida A&M Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 13
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's contest that pits the Florida A&M Rattlerettes (5-18) against the Alcorn State Lady Braves (9-14) at Al Lawson Center should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 64-62 in favor of Florida A&M. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM ET on February 13.
The Lady Braves head into this game following a 68-60 loss to Bethune-Cookman on Saturday.
Alcorn State vs. Florida A&M Game Info
- When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Al Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Florida
Alcorn State vs. Florida A&M Score Prediction
- Prediction: Florida A&M 64, Alcorn State 62
Alcorn State Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Braves' best victory this season came against the Texas Southern Lady Tigers, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 263) in our computer rankings. The Lady Braves brought home the 76-67 win on the road on January 14.
- Alcorn State has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (four).
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Alcorn State is 7-7 (.500%) -- tied for the 49th-most losses.
Alcorn State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 58-52 on the road over Grambling (No. 279) on January 30
- 45-41 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 318) on December 6
- 65-56 at home over New Orleans (No. 330) on November 22
- 58-49 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 335) on January 23
- 74-51 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 342) on February 6
Alcorn State Performance Insights
- The Lady Braves are being outscored by 1.7 points per game, with a -40 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.7 points per game (231st in college basketball), and give up 64.4 per outing (185th in college basketball).
- Alcorn State scores more in conference action (64.3 points per game) than overall (62.7).
- The Lady Braves average 69 points per game at home, and 56.9 away.
- Alcorn State gives up 58.5 points per game at home, and 69.8 on the road.
- While the Lady Braves are averaging 62.7 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark over their last 10 games, amassing 66.7 a contest.
