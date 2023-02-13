Monday's contest that pits the Florida A&M Rattlerettes (5-18) against the Alcorn State Lady Braves (9-14) at Al Lawson Center should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 64-62 in favor of Florida A&M. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM ET on February 13.

The Lady Braves head into this game following a 68-60 loss to Bethune-Cookman on Saturday.

Alcorn State vs. Florida A&M Game Info

When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Monday, February 13, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Al Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Alcorn State vs. Florida A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida A&M 64, Alcorn State 62

Alcorn State Schedule Analysis

The Lady Braves' best victory this season came against the Texas Southern Lady Tigers, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 263) in our computer rankings. The Lady Braves brought home the 76-67 win on the road on January 14.

Alcorn State has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (four).

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Alcorn State is 7-7 (.500%) -- tied for the 49th-most losses.

Alcorn State 2022-23 Best Wins

58-52 on the road over Grambling (No. 279) on January 30

45-41 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 318) on December 6

65-56 at home over New Orleans (No. 330) on November 22

58-49 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 335) on January 23

74-51 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 342) on February 6

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Alcorn State Performance Insights