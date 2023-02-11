How to Watch Southern Miss vs. UL Monroe on TV or Live Stream - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:24 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (22-4, 11-2 Sun Belt) look to continue a 14-game home winning run when hosting the UL Monroe Warhawks (11-15, 7-6 Sun Belt) on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Southern Miss vs. UL Monroe Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Southern Miss Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Warhawks have allowed to their opponents (43%).
- Southern Miss has a 16-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43% from the field.
- The Warhawks are the 187th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Golden Eagles sit at 68th.
- The 75.7 points per game the Golden Eagles average are 7.2 more points than the Warhawks allow (68.5).
- Southern Miss is 17-1 when scoring more than 68.5 points.
Southern Miss Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Southern Miss has performed better in home games this season, averaging 79.2 points per game, compared to 72 per game in road games.
- The Golden Eagles give up 61.1 points per game in home games this year, compared to 69.1 on the road.
- Southern Miss is making 6.8 three-pointers per game, which is 0.4 fewer than it is averaging away from home (7.2). When it comes to three-point percentage, it is shooting 33.6% at home and 31.5% when playing on the road.
Southern Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/2/2023
|@ Troy
|W 74-65
|Trojan Arena
|2/4/2023
|@ Georgia State
|W 79-71
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|2/9/2023
|Louisiana
|W 82-71
|Reed Green Coliseum
|2/11/2023
|UL Monroe
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
|2/16/2023
|@ South Alabama
|-
|Mitchell Center
|2/18/2023
|Georgia Southern
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.