Saturday's contest between the Southern Miss Lady Eagles (15-9) and Coastal Carolina Lady Chanticleers (11-13) matching up at Reed Green Coliseum has a projected final score of 70-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Southern Miss, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Lady Eagles are coming off of a 69-52 loss to Texas State in their most recent outing on Thursday.

Southern Miss vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Southern Miss vs. Coastal Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Miss 70, Coastal Carolina 63

Southern Miss Schedule Analysis

The Lady Eagles beat the Troy Trojans (No. 92-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 77-75 win on December 29 -- their signature victory of the season.

Southern Miss 2022-23 Best Wins

50-45 over UC Irvine (No. 109) on December 16

56-50 on the road over Long Beach State (No. 123) on December 17

44-43 at home over Louisiana (No. 128) on January 5

75-68 on the road over Appalachian State (No. 211) on January 19

68-59 on the road over Arkansas State (No. 226) on January 26

