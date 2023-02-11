How to Watch Jackson State vs. Florida A&M on TV or Live Stream - February 11
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
The Jackson State Tigers (7-17, 6-5 SWAC) will attempt to break a four-game road losing streak at the Florida A&M Rattlers (5-17, 3-8 SWAC) on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.
In the story below, we provide all the info you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Jackson State vs. Florida A&M Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Al Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: FACEBOOK
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Jackson State Stats Insights
- The Tigers have shot at a 40.9% rate from the field this season, four percentage points less than the 44.9% shooting opponents of the Rattlers have averaged.
- Jackson State has put together a 2-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 189th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rattlers sit at 212th.
- The Tigers average only 3.1 fewer points per game (67.3) than the Rattlers allow (70.4).
Jackson State Home & Away Comparison
- Jackson State is scoring more points at home (71.3 per game) than on the road (67.2).
- The Tigers are allowing fewer points at home (68.7 per game) than on the road (78.9).
- Beyond the arc, Jackson State knocks down fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (6.7), but makes a higher percentage away (30.3%) than at home (29.2%).
Jackson State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/30/2023
|@ Southern
|L 73-62
|F. G. Clark Center
|2/4/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|L 82-78
|Williams Assembly Center
|2/6/2023
|UAPB
|W 88-84
|Williams Assembly Center
|2/11/2023
|@ Florida A&M
|-
|Al Lawson Center
|2/13/2023
|@ Bethune-Cookman
|-
|Moore Gymnasium
|2/18/2023
|Alcorn State
|-
|Williams Assembly Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.