Saturday's contest features the Jackson State Lady Tigers (13-8) and the Florida A&M Rattlerettes (5-17) squaring off at Al Lawson Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 83-52 victory for heavily favored Jackson State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Lady Tigers head into this contest following an 88-53 win against UAPB on Monday.

Jackson State vs. Florida A&M Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Al Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Jackson State vs. Florida A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Jackson State 83, Florida A&M 52

Jackson State Schedule Analysis

The Lady Tigers captured their best win of the season on November 15, when they grabbed a 69-63 victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 91) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Lady Tigers are 0-7 (.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most defeats.

Jackson State has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (10).

Jackson State 2022-23 Best Wins

70-41 over Louisiana (No. 128) on November 16

60-51 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 202) on December 23

64-57 on the road over Southern (No. 237) on January 30

88-53 at home over UAPB (No. 253) on February 6

63-35 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 255) on January 9

Jackson State Performance Insights