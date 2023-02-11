Saturday's contest features the Jackson State Lady Tigers (13-8) and the Florida A&M Rattlerettes (5-17) squaring off at Al Lawson Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 83-52 victory for heavily favored Jackson State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Lady Tigers head into this contest following an 88-53 win against UAPB on Monday.

Jackson State vs. Florida A&M Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Al Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Jackson State vs. Florida A&M Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Jackson State 83, Florida A&M 52

Jackson State Schedule Analysis

  • The Lady Tigers captured their best win of the season on November 15, when they grabbed a 69-63 victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 91) in our computer rankings.
  • When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Lady Tigers are 0-7 (.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most defeats.
  • Jackson State has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (10).

Jackson State 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 70-41 over Louisiana (No. 128) on November 16
  • 60-51 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 202) on December 23
  • 64-57 on the road over Southern (No. 237) on January 30
  • 88-53 at home over UAPB (No. 253) on February 6
  • 63-35 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 255) on January 9

Jackson State Performance Insights

  • The Lady Tigers are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game, with a +136 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.7 points per game (136th in college basketball) and allow 61.2 per contest (94th in college basketball).
  • In SWAC action, Jackson State has averaged 7 more points (74.7) than overall (67.7) in 2022-23.
  • At home the Lady Tigers are scoring 74.8 points per game, 12.0 more than they are averaging on the road (62.8).
  • At home Jackson State is giving up 54.5 points per game, 12.8 fewer points than it is on the road (67.3).
  • The Lady Tigers are tallying 76.3 points per contest in their last 10 games, compared to their season average of 67.7.

