Southern Miss vs. Texas State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Southern Miss Lady Eagles (15-8) and the Texas State Bobcats (16-7) at Reed Green Coliseum has a projected final score of 71-62 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Southern Miss squad coming out on top. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on February 9.
Their last time out, the Lady Eagles won on Saturday 61-40 over South Alabama.
Southern Miss vs. Texas State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
Southern Miss vs. Texas State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Southern Miss 71, Texas State 62
Southern Miss Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Eagles defeated the Troy Trojans (No. 92-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 77-75 win on December 29 -- their best victory of the season.
Southern Miss 2022-23 Best Wins
- 50-45 over UC Irvine (No. 109) on December 16
- 56-50 on the road over Long Beach State (No. 123) on December 17
- 44-43 at home over Louisiana (No. 128) on January 5
- 75-68 on the road over Appalachian State (No. 211) on January 19
- 61-36 at home over Arkansas State (No. 226) on January 12
Southern Miss Performance Insights
- The Lady Eagles' +96 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 61.9 points per game (242nd in college basketball) while allowing 57.7 per contest (40th in college basketball).
- In conference tilts, Southern Miss puts up fewer points per contest (61.2) than its season average (61.9).
- The Lady Eagles put up 63.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 60.8 points per game in away games, a difference of three points per contest.
- Southern Miss is giving up 53.6 points per game this year at home, which is 10.3 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (63.9).
- In their last 10 games, the Lady Eagles have been scoring 59.9 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 61.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
