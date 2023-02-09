The Florida Gators (14-9) face the Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday in SEC play.

Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida TV: SECN

Mississippi State vs. Florida Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs put up 5.6 more points per game (72.3) than the Gators give up to opponents (66.7).

When Mississippi State gives up fewer than 70.7 points, it is 14-4.

When it scores more than 66.7 points, Mississippi State is 15-1.

The Gators put up 70.7 points per game, 13.8 more points than the 56.9 the Bulldogs allow.

Florida is 13-6 when scoring more than 56.9 points.

Florida is 11-2 when it gives up fewer than 72.3 points.

This season the Gators are shooting 37.8% from the field, 3.1% lower than the Bulldogs give up.

The Bulldogs make 37.3% of their shots from the field, just 8.3% less than the Gators' defensive field-goal percentage.

