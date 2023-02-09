Thursday's game that pits the Florida Gators (14-9) versus the Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-7) at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center has a projected final score of 71-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Florida, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 9.

The Bulldogs' most recent game on Monday ended in a 91-90 victory against Tennessee.

Mississippi State vs. Florida Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Mississippi State vs. Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 71, Mississippi State 64

Mississippi State Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season on February 6, the Bulldogs took down the Tennessee Lady Volunteers, a top 50 team (No. 14) in our computer rankings, by a score of 91-90.

The Bulldogs have three Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 34th-most in the country. But they also have seven Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 11th-most.

Mississippi State has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (three).

Mississippi State 2022-23 Best Wins

77-76 at home over Kentucky (No. 34) on January 22

60-44 on the road over Texas A&M (No. 67) on January 15

72-44 on the road over Vanderbilt (No. 73) on December 29

87-58 over New Mexico (No. 87) on December 21

83-47 over Old Dominion (No. 90) on December 19

Mississippi State Performance Insights