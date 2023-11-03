United Way for Jackson, George & Greene Counties Builds Community Through Education, Financial Stability and Health Programs

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of United Way for Jackson, George & Greene Counties and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about United Way for Jackson, George & Greene Counties , visit https://www.unitedwayjgc.org.

United Way improves lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities around the world to advance the common good.

Each day, United Way for Jackson, George at Greene Counties (United Way JGC) improves the lives of men, women, and children in our three-county service area. Combined with the work of our 17-member agencies, our collaborations with local businesses and community partners help identify the critical needs in our communities and provide the support and resources needed for positive and substantive change. Click here to learn more about our impact.

Nationally and locally here in Mississippi, United Way envisions a world where every individual has an opportunity to succeed, and entire communities thrive as a result. We’re getting a little closer every day, with help from millions of people around the world. Our work is fueled by the passion of 2.8 million volunteers and 9.8 million donors who give their time, their money, and their voice to improve the lives of others.

Every day, our volunteers, donors, and advocates are making a lasting difference in so many ways. That can mean helping a child learn to read, donating money to make sure people have access to quality medical care, speaking out in support of policies that provide training for in-demand jobs, and so much more. We focus on education, financial stability and health – the building blocks for a good life and a strong community. See how we make it all happen.

Education

Education is the cornerstone of individual and community success. But with more than 1.2 million children dropping out each year, America faces an education crisis. The cost? More than $312 billion in lost wages, taxes and productivity over their lifetimes. These trends are reversible, but only when communities and public, private and nonprofit sectors work together.

United Way Worldwide has launched a 10-year initiative to cut the number of high school dropouts in half. It’s an ambitious goal, but by utilizing our core strengths — a national network, committed partners and public engagement capacity — we can achieve it.

Financial Stability

As many as one-third of working Americans do not earn enough money to meet their basic needs. Wages have not kept pace with the rising cost of housing, healthcare, and education and currently, 40 million Americans are working in low-paying jobs without basic health and retirement benefits. For families walking a financial tightrope, unable to save for college, a home, or retirement, United Way is here to help. We want you to achieve financial stability!

United Way initiated an ambitious 10-year plan to cut in half the number of lower-income families who are financially unstable. With your help, we believe that we can help 1.9 million working families get on the road to economic independence.

Health

Whether it is a neighbor without health insurance, a victim of abuse, or someone struggling with mental illness or an addiction, United Ways are working to ensure everyone has access to affordable and quality care.

Our goal is to increase by one-third the number of youth and adults who are healthy and avoid risky behaviors in 10 years.

Change starts with you and the community you live in! It is easy to get involved with United Way to create opportunities for a better life for everyone in our community. Click here to subscribe to updates for United Way JGC.

You can find our local office at 3510 Magnolia Street in Pascagoula. Learn more by calling 228-762-7662 or visiting www.unitedwayjgc.org.