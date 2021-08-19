Are you ready to have the talk?

Sponsored - Getting vaccinated is the only way that we are going to end COVID-19, but some people are still struggling to make the decision to get the shot. In fact, a recent poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 1 in 3 Americans are saying they won’t get a COVID-19 vaccine any time soon. These numbers slow our ability to stop COVID-19, as infectious disease experts say stopping the disease can’t happen without 70 to 85% of the U.S. population getting vaccinated. That’s where you come in. Friends and family have a greater influence on our decisions than any other force, so we want to empower you to have the tough conversation with those in your life about getting vaccinated.

Know the facts

Before starting this discussion, make sure you understand the basics of the vaccine. You can learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine directly from the CDC.

To find a COVID-19 testing or vaccination location, click here. For answers to common COVID-19 vaccine questions, watch a recent update with Memorial Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Nicholas Conger here.

Step 1: Ask the burning question, “Why aren’t you vaccinated?”

You can’t convince someone to get vaccinated without knowing the why. This is the hardest part.

Step 2: Listen with empathy

Keep your ears open and let the other person voice their concerns. Let them know you understand that it’s a difficult decision to make. Acknowledge that you appreciate their concerns.

Step 3: Be open-minded and productive with your speech

This is a very sensitive subject and with varying opinions comes the potential for heated arguments. This won’t get the desired outcome. Really try to understand where the other person is coming from and address their concerns calmly. If the other person has a concern that you don’t feel comfortable addressing, it’s okay to tell them you need more information and to research the correct response using a trusted source like the CDC website or the MS Dept. of Health website.

Step 4: Share your own story

Once you have discussed the other person’s reasons for not being vaccinated, talk about why you got the vaccine. What convinced you to get it? Who did you get it to protect? Why is it important to you for that person to get vaccinated? If you can, tie the need for vaccination to that person’s personal story - like protecting a family member or keeping their business open.

Step 5: Move discussions offline to in-person or on the phone

It’s hard to interpret sentiment and truly get understanding in online communication. If the person you’re having this discussion with is someone you can talk to in real life, pick up the phone or meet in a safe place to have the conversation (while wearing a mask and social distancing). Personal conversations are so much more impactful when you have them in person, not just via text.