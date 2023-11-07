What does the Kiwanis Club of Lucedale do to help our community?

What if we told you there was one organization in the Lucedale community exceedingly dedicated to helping children succeed across the county since 1999? Say hello to the Kiwanis Club of Lucedale.

As one of many civic-minded organizations in the area, the Kiwanis Club is laser-focused on providing to needy children through projects and fundraisers.

Chances are, you’ve run into a Kiwanis Club of Lucedale project and not even known it! From grants to playgrounds, the Kiwanis Club of Lucedale never likes seeing children left behind due to economic hardship or geography.

