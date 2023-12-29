Petal Maps and Tawasal SuperApp Join Forces for a forward thinking maps service, setting the foundation for Building a Global In-Car Solution Ecosystem

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 26th, Petal Maps, Huawei's navigation system, signed a memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Tawasal, a leading innovator in communication technology in the UAE. The objective of the collaboration is to provide enhanced map services for users of both parties expanding internationally. The signing ceremony was attended by Abdul Jabbar Al Sayegh chairman of Tawasal and Eric Tan, Director, Huawei cloud service, Outbound Business and Solution Dept.

Deep Data Collaboration to Enhance Petal Maps' Data

Tawasal SuperApp, is a ground breaking app offering a lifestyle social platform based in Abu Dhabi and operating and being available internationally. Established in 2022, Tawasal Information Technology has quickly become a frontrunner in the IT industry serving more than 2.5 mil users now. Through the application itself Tawasal is committed to delivering dependable, high-standard, and easy-to-use solutions that keep up with the rapidly changing digital world.

Through this strategic collaboration Tawasal will provide Petal Maps with local GPS trajectories, road data, 360° panoramic street photos, and other in-depth local information. This partnership will further enrich Petal Maps' global data ecosystem, supporting end users and also Chinese automotive companies in global expansion. At the same time, Petal Maps' global map platform capabilities will assist Tawasal in providing a more convenient and efficient travel experience for its local public in the Middle East region, meeting passengers' travel needs and providing an efficient service support for promoting local businesses.

Boosting Global Data Ecosystem to Facilitate Efficient Global Expansion for Chinese Automotive Companies

Petal Maps has been actively cooperating with global ecological partners, supplementing and enhancing global data through ecological co-building. Currently, it has accumulated over 320 million POI (Point of Interest) data, constructing competitive products for Chinese automotive companies expanding abroad. At the 2023 Huawei HDC Developer Conference held in August of this year, the HMS for Car outbound strategy was first proposed.

In addition to collaborating with advantageous products like Petal Maps, HMS for Car will provide one-stop services with leading product capabilities and experiences, a rich overseas ecological capability, and collaborative Huawei Cloud computing, ensuring an efficient global expansion of Chinese automotive companies.

This innovative collaboration between Tawasal and Petal Maps marks an exciting milestone to explore the Middle East market. It also ignites a joint commitment in building a global in-car solution with reputable partners and providing a better user experience. Looking ahead, Petal Maps remains committed to elevating its global data and service ecosystem, by providing support for Chinese automotive collaborators to achieve outstanding success on the global stage.

