PGA WEST® GOLF ACADEMY INSTRUCTORS EARN RANKINGS IN GOLF DIGEST "BEST TEACHERS IN STATE" 2024-25

LA QUINTA, Calif., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PGA WEST® is thrilled to announce that the outstanding instructors at the PGA WEST® Golf Academy have been recognized on Golf Digest's "Best Teachers in Every State" list, further exemplifying why the Golf Academy is one of the top golf teaching facilities in the nation. The six PGA WEST® Golf Academy teaching professionals who have achieved a coveted spot for California on the list are: Director of Instruction Bryan Lebedevitch and Instructors Joe Hallett, Brady Riggs, John Battaglia, Josh Myers and Chris Walkey. More than 3,000 golf instructors participated in the peer-voting process for the 2024-25 distinction. Lebedevitch, Hallett and Riggs are nationally renowned instructors who are also among GOLF magazine's "Top 100 Teachers in America."

PGA WEST (PRNewswire)

Bryan Lebedevitch has more than 25 years of instructional experience. He counts among his students, past and present, elite professional golfers such as former world #1 Cristie Kerr, Mirim Lee, Dave Schreyer, and many more. He has coached at over 40 major championships and five Solheim Cups.

Joe Hallett was recently awarded PGA Master Professional Status, the PGA's highest educational designation and has won numerous PGA Section awards. He divides his time between La Quinta and Vanderbilt Legends Club in Tennessee where he is Director of Instruction. Hallett has coached top LPGA players including former world #1 Stacy Lewis and Hall of Famer Juli Inkster.

Brady Riggs was selected Teacher of the Year by the Southern California PGA Hall of Fame in 2015. He's been a consistent presence on the Top 100 list and has been fortunate to work with some of the best players in the world on both the PGA and LPGA tours.

John Battaglia has been consecutively ranked on Golf Digest's "Best Young Instructor (Under 40)" list and the magazine's listing of "Best Teachers In Every State" for California. Career highlights to date include working with former Rookie of the Year and U.S. Open winner Liselotte Neumann.

Josh Myers has also worked with Mirim Lee; his extensive teaching experience includes coaching several junior golfers who have received golf scholarships and gone on to play at UCLA, Universities of Georgia and Idaho, and others. He currently works with Luke Ringkamp, the #2 ranked junior in California for the class of 2026.

Chris Walkey played professionally before realizing his passion resided in teaching golf. He has more than three decades of teaching experience working with golfers of all levels including top-ranked juniors, college players, and all major tours around the world.

"The PGA WEST® Golf Academy appreciates this recognition from Golf Digest and our peers in the industry," said Director of Instruction Bryan Lebedevitch. "Our incredible team of instructors has a wealth of experience, knowledge and skills. We encourage golfers of all levels to make our Golf Academy in Southern California their first choice for top-notch golf training."

The PGA WEST® Golf Academy offers a variety of golf instruction programs including customized one-on-one sessions, golf clinics, golf schools, corporate training programs, custom club fitting by Master Club Fitter Charlie Rodi and more.

For more information about the PGA WEST® Golf Academy, visit https://www.pgawest.com.

About PGA WEST®

Founded in 1985, PGA WEST® is home to nine championship golf courses, a leading golf academy, five clubhouses, two private clubs and multiple restaurants. It boasts 163 holes of championship golf designed by five golf legends: Arnold Palmer, Tom Weiskopf, Pete Dye, Greg Norman, and Jack Nicklaus. PGA WEST® has hosted more than 45 PGA tour events, including epic and unforgettable moments in golf history. Known as The Western Home of Golf in America®, it has been owned by Century Golf Partners and Hankuk Industry since 2020. PGA WEST® is located at 55-955 PGA Blvd., La Quinta, CA 92253. For more information, visit www.pgawest.com

PGA WEST Golf Academy Instructors recognized in Golf Digest Best Teachers in State of California 2024-25. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PGA West