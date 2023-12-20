Hyundai Mobis Showcases Innovative Future Mobility Technologies at CES 2024

Hyundai Mobis will exhibit its Innovative Display series, which captures the future of automobile displays, and core electrification technologies at CES 2024.

Mobis will unveil a vehicle capable of 'crab-like' lateral driving for the first time at the event, spreading future mobility experiences beyond the exhibition.

Mobis plans to diversify its client base and expand global orders through aggressive marketing, highlighting the company's technological capabilities and product quality.

LAS VEGAS and SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Mobis (KRX 012330), a global automotive supplier, today announced its participation in the world's largest technology exhibition, CES, which will be held from January 8-11, 2024 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The company will present 20 new mobility technologies that are ready for immediate mass production.

At CES, Mobis will focus its efforts on growing its international sales by targeting global clients. Various products in areas such as automotive components, electrification, lamp and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) will be showcased to potential clients, including its future mobility core technologies, such as the Innovative Display series — rich in high-value advanced technology — and the high-power Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU).

Innovative Transparent Display Poised for Debut

The Innovative Display series, which is a collection of high-value, cutting-edge technologies, will be the focus at the Mobis exhibition. The company will present its leading innovative display technologies for automobiles, such as the world's first in-vehicle rollable display and swivel display, as well as the Quantum Dot and Local Dimming Display (QL) display and 3D display that feature OLED-level performance in LCD.

A transparent display for automobiles will be presented for the first time during the exhibition. This product is a next-generation display which employs holographic optical elements technology. The display can realize the projection of clear images on a transparent panel while providing drivers with a wider sense of space and openness than that of general displays.

Transparent displays enable images to be magnified on the front windshield. Thus, drivers can check various display information without shifting their gaze too much, increasing the level of safety. Because of their unique features, it is expected that transparent displays will bring many changes to future automobile designs once they are mass produced. Estimates indicate significant demand from global car manufacturers, creating high expectations for the display's future technological development and mass production.

Leading the Market with the 22kW ICCU

Innovative technologies in the field of electrification, the driving force for future growth, also await to be selected by global automakers based on Mobis' abundant mass production know-how. At the center of electric driving is the 22 kW-class ICCU, which Mobis proudly presents along with its battery system (BSA).

ICCU is a key element for electric vehicle charging and driving and is a power conversion system integrating elements such as DC/AC charging devices and communication equipment. The higher the output, the better the charging speed and efficiency. If the 22 kW-class ICCU is installed in an electric vehicle with the same specifications, the vehicle's charging time is reduced by half when compared to that of an 11 kW-class ICCU.

Moreover, the 22 kW-class ICCU is closely related to vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology, a type of electric car battery used as a large power source, offering limitless versatility. Mobis is planning to lead related markets through its 22 kW-class ICCU, which surpasses the capability of the 11 kW-class and has received the greenlight for mass production.

Additionally, Mobis will introduce its future mobility vehicle, which utilizes next-generation mobility technologies, for the first time at CES. In the past, the exhibition has been mainly comprised of visual displays, showcasing technical products and concept cars. However, this year, exhibition visitors will be allowed to get in the actual automobile, offering attendees an interactive and enjoyable experience. The automobile is equipped with features, such as the e-Corner system, that have been capturing the public's attention. This system allows all four wheels to turn 90 degrees, enabling parallel movement.

* Hyundai Mobis Booth: Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall #5216

About Hyundai Mobis

Hyundai Mobis is the global no. 6 automotive supplier, headquartered in Seoul, Korea. Hyundai Mobis has outstanding expertise in sensors, sensor fusion in ECUs and software development for safety control. The company's products also include various components for electrification, brakes, chassis and suspension, steering, airbags, lighting, and automotive electronics. Hyundai Mobis operates its R&D headquarters in Korea, with four technology centers in the United States, Germany, China and India. For more information, please visit the website at http://www.mobis.co.kr/

