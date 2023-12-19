RDI® Elevation™ Rail from Barrette Outdoor Living® Selected as 2023 Product Innovation Award (PIA) Winner

CLEVELAND, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barrette Outdoor Living®, a division of Oldcastle APG®, announced that RDI® Elevation™ Rail has been selected a 2023 Product Innovation Award (PIA) winner by Architectural Products.

The annual awards program identifies several innovative solutions that help architects create beautiful, unique and high-performance projects. RDI Elevation Rail — an innovative horizontal cable railing system that installs 38% faster than leading competition* — was selected from a record-breaking number of submissions.

"We are thrilled to be chosen as a PIA Award winner," said Patrick Ianni, Vice President, Customer Operations and Product Development, Barrette Outdoor Living. "We pride ourselves on creating solutions that are based on principles of efficiency and ease for customers, so it is exciting to have our RDI Elevation Rail to be recognized for its innovation and performance."

RDI Elevation Rail is available as pre-assembled kits with pre-installed brackets and pre-strung stainless-steel cables. The new system features Barrette Outdoor Living's patent pending OneTen™ built-in centralized tensioning system, a unique mechanism in the industry which eliminates the need to tension each cable individually and decreases the need for seasonal adjustments.

"We are thankful for all the companies that entered products for consideration. We are grateful for our esteemed panel of judges who took the time to review these products and explain what they found to be innovative or interesting," said Architectural Products' Editor in Chief Jeanette Pitts. "Their insights are such a critical piece of what makes the Product Innovation Awards unique and informative for our readers."

*Claim based on a 12'x18' deck with 8 posts and 7 panels (RDI Elevation Rail installed 49 minutes faster than competitive cable railing install of 129 minutes)

