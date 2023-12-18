Markel appoints Lisa Mitchell as Head of Claims in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel, the insurance operation within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), announced the completion of the leadership team in Australia with the appointment of Lisa Mitchell as Head of Claims.

Mitchell joins Markel from AIG, where she spent more than 10 years as a claims specialist, most recently as Technical Lead, Financial Lines. With over 20 years' experience working in global insurance organisations in the UK and Australia, Lisa brings deep expertise managing high value and complex claims.

Based in Melbourne, Mitchell will report to Managing Director, Rory Morison. Following the recent opening of offices in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney, Markel has completed the initial phase of building its Australian operations, with local Casualty, Professional and Financial Risk, and Claims teams now in place.

Markel is continuing its expansion in Australia with a proven strategy in international markets: establishing a strong onshore presence with a highly experienced and empowered underwriting team. The offering will initially include Casualty, Professional Indemnity and Directors & Officers products, with other lines to follow as the organisation continues to build its local presence.

Chris O'Shea, wholesale claims director, said, "Lisa's expertise in claims handling is a valuable addition to Markel in Australia. The ability to service claims locally is an important part of our Australian expansion, and Lisa will focus on working with insureds to achieve the best outcomes."

Rory Morison, Managing Director, Australia at Markel, said, "We are very pleased to welcome Lisa to the team. The appointment of an industry leader as our Head of Claims demonstrates Markel's commitment to building a strong and proven team in the Australian market. This will also enable our underwriting and claims teams to work together to develop our local offering."

"We are establishing a long-term presence here that will enable us to be a reliable partner for local brokers. With our people and processes in place, I look forward to accelerating our broker partnerships in 2024."

