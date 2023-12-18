Five Acellus Academy Students Receive Academic All-American Award from USA Gymnastics

Five Acellus Academy High School Athletes Recognized for Academic Excellence

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acellus Academy proudly announces five student recipients of the USA Gymnastics 2023 Award for the Academic All-American Program. This prestigious award recognizes academic achievement in junior gymnasts in the USA Gymnastics Men's Development Program. Designed to encourage a high level of academic accomplishment in young athletes, the Development Program establishes a training ground in both physical development as well as academics.

The five Acellus Academy students who received the 2023 Award for the Men's Artistic are:

Anderson Card , Grade 9, of Blairstown, NJ

Jackson Frey , Grade 9, of Bradenton, FL

Alexander Mahana , Grade 12, of North Las Vegas, NV

Thomas Reyna , Grade 12, of Boerne, TX

Bryce Roper , Grade 12, of Helotes, TX

The Academic All-American Recognition Award is presented annually at Regional Championships. It stresses the importance of maintaining a high moral standard that aligns with athletic and academic prowess. To qualify for the USA Gymnastics Academic All-American award, students must be current members of USA Gymnastics enrolled in high school (grades 9-12) with a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher. Applicants' GPAs must be certified by school registrars and/or an accredited independent organization or school system, such as Acellus Academy. The five Acellus student recipients of this award span include both Freshman and Senior athletes.

In addition to being regionally accredited by WASC, Acellus Academy helps student athletes qualify to play sports a NCAA Division 1 & 2 colleges by offering core high school courses that have been reviewed and approved by the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association). High school students attending Acellus Academy earn a high school diploma upon graduation.

About USA Gymnastics Men's Development Program

The USA Gymnastics Men's Development Program provides a training ground for young athletes. It stresses the development of values, morals, and social skills while encouraging a high level of academic achievement. The USA Gymnastics Men's Program established the Academic All-American Recognition award to recognize outstanding athletic achievement alongside academic excellence.

About Acellus Academy

Acellus Academy is a K-12 online private school based in Kansas City, Missouri. It is operated by the International Academy of Science, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Acellus Academy provides instruction using the revolutionary Acellus Gold platform, which is designed to accelerate learning and motivate student achievement. Acellus Academy is regionally accredited by WASC (Western Association of Schools and Colleges).

The Acellus Learning System is also utilized by thousands of schools across the United States to educate students from kindergarten through 12th grade. The courses offered by Acellus are filmed in high definition and are taught by some of the nation's most talented teachers. Acellus offers hundreds of courses, covering a broad spectrum of subjects such as Mathematics, Science, Language Arts, Social Studies, Fine Arts, Foreign Languages, CTE, and STEM.

