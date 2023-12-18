DZYNE Technologies Awarded $49 Million Contract by Air Force Research Lab for Advanced Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) Development

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DZYNE Technologies, a leading innovator in autonomous defense technology, today announced the award of a $49 million contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL). This significant contract will support the continued research and development of DZYNE's cutting-edge long endurance program, which offers a low-cost, military-grade alternative to many legacy crewed and uncrewed autonomous aircraft used by the U.S. Military today.

"This contract represents a pivotal moment in the evolution of DZYNE's long endurance programs," stated Matt McCue, President of DZYNE Technologies. "It allows us to expand our payload capabilities and augment our propulsion systems to deliver even greater utility and versatility to our partners at AFRL and beyond. DZYNE greatly appreciates the partnership with AFRL and various users, ultimately strengthening our national security posture."

Spearheaded by a dedicated team of engineers and scientists, DZYNE's long endurance programs have consistently pushed the boundaries of autonomous flight technology. This program has successfully supported ultra-long endurance missions that exceed significant hours of autonomous flight and advanced artificial intelligence command and control integration, offering unparalleled flexibility and adaptability for a variety of demanding military applications.

"DZYNE has been a trusted partner of the U.S. government for over a decade," said Ben Slater, Chairman of the Board at DZYNE Technologies. "This latest contract is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering innovative solutions that address our nation's most pressing security challenges. We are honored to continue working alongside AFRL and, look forward to continuing to develop cutting-edge technologies that break the traditional defense acquisition cost curve and safeguard our country and its interests."

DZYNE's flagship products include the LEAP and ULTRA Long Endurance Aircraft (LEA), capable of providing 40+ and 80+ hours of continuous mission endurances, respectively. DZYNE's LEA products have accumulated worldwide over 50,000 operational flight hours, exemplifying their unmatched cost and performance benefits. In addition, DZYNE has partnered with leading DoD research and warfighting organizations to design and deliver an array of advanced ground- and air-launched Group 1-3 UAS in support of various conventional and asymmetric customer mission needs.

DZYNE Technologies remains at the forefront of the rapidly evolving field of autonomous defense technology. As the trusted autonomous vehicle design partner of the U.S. Government, DZYNE has delivered dozens of unique autonomous air platforms to meet critical national security needs. With its unwavering dedication to innovation and a proven track record of success, DZYNE is committed to providing the U.S. military with the most advanced and effective tools to protect our nation and its allies.

About DZYNE Technologies

DZYNE is a high-growth, leading technology developer and manufacturer of Group I-V UAS platforms. The Company's platforms provide advanced intelligence, reconnaissance, and surveillance capabilities, and the Company specializes in the rapid design, development, and deployment of advanced crewed and uncrewed systems. DZYNE integrates artificial intelligence into its operational aircraft with state-of-art payloads and end effects through concept creation, rapid prototypes, and finished products and can provide its aircraft with advanced full-motion video and video processing, autonomous navigation, and targeting and tracking capabilities. Learn more at DZYNEtech.com.

