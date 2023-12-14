JinkoSolar awarded ESG Transparency Award from EUPD Research

MUNICH, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it has been awarded with the ESG Transparency Award from EUPD Research.

The ESG Transparency Award recognizes outstanding achievements in sustainability reporting by organizations in all industries. The transparent preparation of ESG reports as well as their public and transparent presentation is an important part of being able to meet the challenges and opportunities of legal regulation and non-financial stakeholder management in the future. The sustainability reports of the award-winning companies were analyzed based on the underlying ESG evaluation topics. The test criteria take into account all relevant aspects in the areas of environment (E), social (S) and corporate governance (G) and are aligned with applicable regulations, global standards and frameworks.

"We are proud to see that our ESG performance has been recognized so positively, particularly in the two categories of labor and human rights, and sustainable procurement. This recognizes our far-reaching commitment to sustainability and transparency. We not only aim to supply our customers with leading and sustainable solar and storage solutions but have also dedicated ourselves to the goal of making our company responsible to all. To do so, long-term sustainability under all relevant dimensions - environmental, social, and economic - must be achieved. This, however, can not be done alone: long term collaborations, sustainable partnerships, and shared goals to meet ever-growing global demand are key," said Frank Niendorf, General Manager from JinkoSolar Europe.

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions.

JinkoSolar had 14 productions facilities globally, 24 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Indonesia, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, and global sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Spain, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Vietnam and India, as of September 30, 2023.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

