Guidehouse Completes Transaction with Bain Capital

Transaction supports Guidehouse's next chapter of growth

WASHINGTON, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse , a leading global provider of consulting and managed services to public sector and commercial clients, today announced the close of its acquisition by Bain Capital Private Equity ("Bain Capital") from Veritas Capital ("Veritas") for $5.3 billion. The transaction, which was announced November 6, 2023, supports the fast-growing consultancy's strategic growth plans. Guidehouse will continue to operate under its current management team, led by Chief Executive Officer Scott McIntyre.

"We are pleased to announce the successful close of this transaction," said Guidehouse CEO Scott McIntyre. "We are grateful for the partnership we had with Veritas Capital, under whose ownership and guidance we were able to create Guidehouse and grow it nearly fivefold. We view the transaction as an endorsement of our business and Guidehouse's track record of best-in-class client delivery capabilities, and we look forward to this next chapter of our evolution in partnership with Bain Capital."

Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Guidehouse has broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. The Company's expertise spans a wide range of industries, including defense & security, energy, infrastructure & sustainability, financial services and health.

Baird served as financial advisor to Bain Capital. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP served as accounting advisor, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Bain Capital. Guggenheim Securities LLC, Jefferies LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC served as financial advisors to Guidehouse and Veritas. Milbank LLP and Covington & Burling LLP served as legal counsel to Guidehouse and Veritas.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets. Combining public and private sector expertise, Guidehouse helps clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. With more than 17,000 professionals in over 55 locations globally, the company creates scalable, innovative solutions that help clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. Guidehouse is led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit guidehouse.com .

About Bain Capital Private Equity

Bain Capital Private Equity has partnered closely with management teams to provide the strategic resources that build great companies and help them thrive since its founding in 1984. Bain Capital Private Equity's global team of more than 280 investment professionals creates value for its portfolio companies through its global platform and depth of expertise in key vertical industries including healthcare, consumer/retail, financial and business services, industrials, and technology, media and telecommunications. Bain Capital has 23 offices on four continents. Since its inception, the firm has made primary or add-on investments in more than 1,150 companies. In addition to private equity, Bain Capital invests across multiple asset classes, including credit, public equity, venture capital and real estate, managing approximately $180 billion in total assets and leveraging the firm's shared platform to capture opportunities in strategic areas of focus. For more information, please visit: https://www.baincapitalprivateequity.com/.

About Veritas Capital

Veritas is a longstanding investor with a focus on companies operating at the intersection of technology and government. The firm invests in companies that provide critical products, software, and services, primarily technology and technology-enabled solutions, to government and commercial customers worldwide in industries and sectors supported by a government-related customer base or impacted by government regulation or policy. Veritas seeks to create value by strategically transforming the companies in which it invests through organic and inorganic means.

Leveraging technology to make a positive impact across vitally important areas, such as healthcare, education, national security, and sustainability & infrastructure, is core to Veritas. We are proud stewards of national assets, improving the quality of healthcare while reducing cost, advancing our educational system, protecting our nation and allies, accelerating the transition to renewables, and supporting our infrastructure through technology. For more information, visit www.veritascapital.com.

