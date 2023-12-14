CES 2024: Doosan Group to Unveil Latest Clean Energy, Autonomous Solutions across Bobcat, Enerbility, Robotics, and HyAxiom

Doosan to Host Pre-Event Media Day Press Conference on January 8 and Exhibit "Our Planet, Our Future" at Booth 5941

View the Doosan CES 2024 Official Teaser Here

LAS VEGAS and SEOUL, South Korea , Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Doosan Group announced its presence at CES 2024 to unveil its innovative technologies for a cleaner and safer future from its family of companies including Doosan Bobcat, Doosan Enerbility, Doosan Robotics, and HyAxiom.

Doosan Logo (PRNewswire)

Doosan Group's CES show presence will include the company's first-ever CES Media Day press conference at Mandalay Bay's Tradewinds ballroom on January 8 at 3 PM PT. The press conference will spotlight developments and products across Doosan Bobcat, Doosan Enerbility, Doosan Robotics, and HyAxiom while demonstrating the company's major commitment to fostering a clean energy future and embracing innovations within autonomous technology.

Following Doosan's Media Day press conference, the company will host attendees and meetings at their CES booth located in the West Hall - Booth 5941 at the Las Vegas Convention Center from January 9-12 during show hours.

The Doosan booth at CES will showcase the latest product offerings from across the company's businesses, including:

Doosan Bobcat continues to lead the charge in its commitment to creating the jobsite of the future with sustainable and innovative equipment solutions across electrification, autonomous operation and connectivity. Bobcat will unveil a new, electric, AI-driven, autonomous concept machine during the Media Day press conference. Additionally, it'll showcase the recently unveiled Bobcat S7X , the world's first all-electric skid-steer loader, which has been named a 2024 CES Innovation Award Honoree* within the Sustainability, Eco-Design, & Smart Energy and Smart Cities categories. The S7X featuring operator vision technology will be on display at CES along with the Bobcat ZT6200 autonomous mower, Machine IQ telematics and MaxControl remote operation. Bobcat is also showing its latest iteration of its all-electric/autonomous concept loader. Known as the RogueX2, the machine further advances Bobcat's innovation roadmap.

Doosan Enerbility is leading the way in driving clean energy innovations around the world. It is the first company to manufacture core components of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) with Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) design certification. Showcasing its diverse energy portfolio, Doosan will introduce its next generation of eco-friendly technologies encompassing hydrogen, wind, and SMR energy solutions, as well as advancements in battery recycling solutions. Additionally, the company's latest Hydrogen Gas Turbine utilizing hydrogen energy and SMRs will be prominently displayed at the Doosan booth.

The world's leading collaborative robot (cobot) manufacturer, Doosan Robotics , is set to introduce superior technological advancements, showcasing cutting-edge AI robotics solutions and a comprehensive array of product offerings spanning manufacturing, logistics, services, food & beverage, and environmental management. Doosan Robotics is thrilled to present robust and dynamic autonomous robot systems at CES 2024, featuring Dart-Suite , a next generation robot control system, " Oscar the Sorter ," an AI-powered recycling cobot recognized as a 2024 CES Innovation Award Honoree*, and even one capable of crafting personalized cocktails.

As a leading global fuel cell and hydrogen solutions provider, HyAxiom, Inc. enables reliable, cost-competitive and carbon-free energy sources for industrial and commercial uses. HyAxiom's mission is to accelerate the energy transition to a sustainable future by delivering a full spectrum of hydrogen solutions including fuel cells for both stationary and mobility applications as well as electrolyzers for green hydrogen production. HyAxiom's flagship product, the PureCell® M400 , is based on proprietary phosphoric acid fuel cell (PAFC) technology. The world's first and largest fuel cell power plant (50 MW), powered by a hydrogen-fueled variant of the PureCell® M400, entered commercial operation in 2020 in Korea. Making its debut appearance at CES, HyAxiom is set to unveil a scalable sized version of their PEM Electrolyzer , a groundbreaking approach for green hydrogen-based energy pivotal in decarbonizing industries, transportation, and power generation.

Doosan Group will be showcasing the latest innovations in clean energy and smart machines at their exhibit located in the West Hall - Booth 5941 at the Las Vegas Convention Center from January 9-12, 2024.

For more information on Doosan's CES 2024 presence at Doosan Group's booth, please visit www.doosan.com/en/media-center/ces2024/ or contact doosanpr@rcpmk.com .

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

ABOUT DOOSAN GROUP

Founded in 1896 and headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, Doosan Group has committed to "Building your tomorrow today" with the conviction that companies must contribute to humankind by helping shape the future and improve quality of lives through innovation and corporate social responsibility.

As a leading global player in the clean energy, smart machine, and semiconductor businesses, Doosan continues to identify new growth engines globally while committing to innovation and technology excellence. Doosan Group is comprised of a worldwide network of offices and employees across 24 countries and corporate regional headquarters in the U.S., Japan, UK, China, Germany, Vietnam, Singapore, India, and Czech Republic. Doosan Group is invested in collaborating with several global top-tier companies that possess original technologies or synergies with Doosan's existing businesses, such as nuclear power plant equipment, gas turbine, hydrogen fuel cells, compact equipment, collaborative robot, electro-material, and semiconductor test service. www.doosan.com

