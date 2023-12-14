AG EXPRESS ELECTRONICS UNVEILS NEW DIVISION SPECIALIZING IN CABLE HARNESS MANUFACTURING AWARDED ISO 9001:2015 BY NQA

DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ag Express Electronics, the company strengthening the agricultural industry with electronics products and services, today announces the establishment of Integrated Circuit Works, a dedicated division focused on wire harness manufacturing, electronics assembly, and printed circuit board manufacturing. The Integrated Circuit Works division, formerly Alliance Group Technologies, in Warren, Indiana, was awarded ISO 9001:2015 by National Quality Assurance (NQA) in August 2023. This strategic move underscores Ag Express's commitment to quality, precision, and efficiency in meeting the diverse needs of its customers.

"The introduction of our ISO 9001:2015 dedicated manufacturing division is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering the highest quality manufacturing services," commented Eric Randolph, Chief Operating Officer. "Today, we are focused on wire harness manufacturing and box builds, but in the very near future, the division will expand to feature repair services and printed circuit board manufacturing in an ISO 9001:2015 environment."

With a robust history of over 30 years in building 100% Made in the USA harnesses for the agricultural sector, Ag Express is now positioned to expand its services to a broader audience, including large Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). ISO 9001:2015 will help the company seamlessly engage in prototyping and full-scale production of any quantities while adhering to globally recognized standards for quality management.

"Ag Express has always been at the forefront of innovation in the agricultural industry. Our new Integrated Circuit Works division is a natural progression that empowers the company to contribute meaningfully to the success of our clients," added Jim Steinke, Chief Growth Officer. "Achieving this certification reflects the world-class manufacturing culture nurtured at Ag Express and the overall commitment to quality and reliability that runs deep in our company's DNA. As the Integrated Circuit Works division scales, we expect to expand into other industries such as construction, public works, forestry, and more."

ISO 9001:2015 is the world's most widely recognized quality management standard, developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). It is the most widely used QMS standard in the world and provides a framework and set of principles that ensure a common-sense approach to the management of an organization to consistently satisfy customers and other stakeholders. Achievement of ISO 9001:2015 was facilitated through NQA, a leading global independently accredited certification body, providing assessments (audits) of organizations to various management system standards since 1988.

Currently, the Integrated Circuit Works division is well-equipped to handle the demands of both small and large-scale orders, providing a versatile solution for clients with varying production needs. The company invites existing and potential partners to explore this new avenue of collaboration, where quality meets efficiency at the heart of agricultural manufacturing.

