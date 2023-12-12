These Top Nine Human Capital Management Software Providers Will Streamline HR Initiatives This Year, SoftwareReviews Users Say

SoftwareReviews' latest Data Quadrant highlights the top-rated human capital management (HCM) software solutions that end users ranked best to streamline HR initiatives this year.

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a division of Info-Tech Research Group and a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has revealed its new 2023 Human Capital Management (HCM) Data Quadrant Report, highlighting the top nine HCM solutions in the enterprise and midmarket spaces for the year.

Adopting HCM software is essential for organizations, particularly as they focus more on attracting, keeping, and engaging their workforce. This software consolidates key HR functions such as storing employee information, managing payroll, recruiting, administering benefits, and more. By using HCM software, organizations can manage their employees more effectively, optimize HR service access, encourage learning and development, and improve employee engagement to develop a workforce that is both productive and content.

"The case for investment in HCM technology has never been stronger, but the market has also never been more complex to navigate. New vendors with exciting new technology are entering the market, and established players are consolidating, creating a constantly evolving landscape," says Lisa Highfield, principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group and McLean & Company. "As such, it's more important than ever for software buyers to carefully and thoroughly explore the HCM landscape to find the vendor and technology that best fits their strategic priorities."

To assist organizational leaders in deciding which HCM system aligns best with their strategies for retaining talent and fulfilling business requirements, SoftwareReviews has pinpointed the leading providers in the human capital management category. The top providers are ranked based on insights from verified survey data collected from 2,235 end-user reviews and high scores on SoftwareReviews' Data Quadrant.

The 2023 Enterprise Human Capital Management Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

The 2023 Midmarket Human Capital Management Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

Rippling , 9.1 CS, ranked high for usability and intuitiveness.

Gusto , 9.1 CS, ranked high for business value creation.

BambooHR , 8.9 CS, ranked high for ease of implementation.

isolved People Cloud , 8.4 CS, ranked high for employee record.

Humi , 8.3 CS, ranked high for vendor support.

Zenefits , 8.2 CS, ranked high for the quality of features.

User assessments of software categories on SoftwareReviews provide an accurate and detailed view of the constantly changing market. SoftwareReviews' reports are informed by data from users and IT professionals who have intimate experience with the software throughout the procurement, implementation, and maintenance processes.

