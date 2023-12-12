JinkoSolar BESS SunGiga Receives PV Magazine's Publisher's Pick Award 2023

SHANGRAO, China, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it has been honoured with the PV Magazine Publisher's Pick Award 2023 for its latest commercial and industrial energy storage system SunGiga. This prestigious recognition highlights JinkoSolar's exceptional contribution to the renewable industry.

JinkoSolar's new SunGiga has an intelligent power conversion system and multiple liquid cooling control modes that lower consumption by 30% and, compared with a standard air-cooling system, SunGiga's space utilization rate is higher by 38%. The modular and pre-assembled design makes installation and maintenance as well as future capacity augmentation easier and faster.

The SunGiga BESS's distinctive liquid-cooling structural design not only optimizes heat dissipation but also significantly enhances the overall energy density of the system. Thanks to this breakthrough innovation, less space is required to house the 215 kWh of battery capacity.

Safety is a paramount at JinkoSolar. This is parfticularly evident in the comprehensive multi-layer safety protection integrated into the SunGiga BESS at the battery electrical and system levels. Intelligent battery monitoring technology ensures high-precision online monitoring of the battery status, offering timely and accurate alerts to prevent thermal runaway.

Ms. Dany Qian, Vice President of JinkoSolar, commented: "We are very proud to receive this prestigious award from PV Magazine for our advanced ESS solutions. This award is a testament to our steadfast commitment to advancing secure, efficient, and groundbreaking solutions in the field of renewable energy. Together with our state-of-the-art modules, our solar-plus-storage comprehensive solution optimized for C&I markets help our customers enjoy cheaper power, achieve energy security and decarbonize their operations. JinkoSolar remains fully committed to be a trailblazer in shaping the future of sustainable energy solutions for the benefit of humanity."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions.

JinkoSolar had 14 productions facilities globally, 24 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Indonesia, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, and global sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Spain, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Vietnam and India, as of September 30, 2023.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

