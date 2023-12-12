First Anti-Aging and Wellness Relive Health Clinic to Open in the Tri-State Area

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire Portfolio Group ("Empire") announced today the upcoming opening of their first Relive Health clinic in the Tri-State area in East Rutherford, NJ. Relive Health™ ("Relive") is a revolutionary anti-aging and wellness franchise that enables individuals to extend their healthspans and enhance their lives by pairing innovative treatments with unparalleled client care.

Whether it's rebalancing hormones, achieving goal weight through medical weight loss programs, hydrating, replenishing and detoxifying the body with IV vitamin therapy or turning back the hands of time with medical aesthetics, Relive is the catalyst to having more energy, looking younger and living a more vibrant life. Tri-state area residents can now discover a wide array of wellness services that empower them to take charge of their holistic health journey. Relive Health offers a personalized approach, starting with an assessment of each client through a 52-panel bloodwork analysis along with a body composition audit and an in-depth skin analysis utilizing Visia® technology.

"Introducing Relive Health to our local community, which has been loyal to our other brands for many years, is a highly anticipated moment for us," shared Adam Krell , CEO of Empire Portfolio Group. "We are confident that by offering a customized, whole person approach to innovative treatments and client care, we can enhance and extend lives, while promoting mental health, physical well-being, and confidence for all."

Every individual defines optimal health differently and Relive Health's new East Rutherford location will offer a range of specialized services for members. The wellness services that are offered based on a client's comprehensive consultation include hormone therapy, IV vitamin and ozone therapy and medical weight loss. The medical aesthetics services offered based on a client's Visia skin analysis include neurotoxin (Botox® and Xeomen®), dermal filler, Hydrafacial®, and laser services (e.g. RF Microneedling).

Prior to the grand opening, a VIP founding membership rate of $99 will be offered to the first 200 members. Once a month members can take advantage of services like IV hydration, ozone therapy, a signature HydraFacial® and comprehensive blood work, along with complimentary B12 shots. Additional discounts are offered on Botox, Xeomen, dermal fillers and medical grade skincare products.

The upcoming studio, expected to open in early 2024, will be located at 110 NJ-Route 17 and will be the first of multiple locations serving the New York , New Jersey , and Connecticut area.

For further information about Relieve Health and VIP memberships, please call 201-266-0269. Keep up with the latest news and learn more about the upcoming grand opening celebration by visiting https://relivehealth.com/east-rutherford-presale or following Relive East Rutherford on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Founded in 2017, Relive Health (www.Relivehealth.com) provides anti-aging and wellness services which include hormone optimization, medical aesthetics, vitamin therapy, and regenerative medicine. Clients are evaluated individually to create a customized treatment program that addresses each client's unique needs. The company currently operates 12 health centers across five states. For more information, please visit relivehealth.com.

Empire Portfolio Group, founded in 2013 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading wellness services franchisee. As a franchisee and area representative of Orangetheory Fitness, Empire operates and oversees over 140 Orangetheory Fitness studios across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Empire was awarded "2022 Area Representative of the Year" and two-time "Region of the Year" in 2022 and 2023 by Orangetheory Fitness. Empire is a franchisee of Relive Health, a Florida-based provider of anti-aging services including hormone optimization, vitamin therapy and medical aesthetics. For more information, please visit empireportfolio.com.

