DHGATE Group Founder Diane Wang Named Platinum 'Female Entrepreneur of the Year' at 2023 TITAN Women in Business Awards

BEIJING, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Founder, Chairperson and CEO of DHGATE Group Diane Wang has been recognized as a Platinum tier "Female Entrepreneur of the Year" in the "Women Helping Women - Business" category of the 2023 TITAN Women In Business Awards.

Each year, the TITAN Women In Business Awards recognizes the outstanding achievements of women in business and the impact of their roles as executives, leaders, supervisors, and owners of businesses ranging from small and medium enterprises to some of the world's best known companies and brands. The TITAN Women In Business Awards are organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA) and judged by a panel of senior-level executives, business professionals and entrepreneurs.

"It is a great personal achievement to be named a Female Entrepreneur of the Year and to join such an accomplished list of talented, insightful and driven female TITANs," said Diane. "I hope that my story can inspire other women to pursue their own ambitions, whether for personal growth or to further their career and entrepreneurial dreams."

Diane was honored by TITAN for her 30 years of business leadership and trailblazing role in furthering women's empowerment through entrepreneurship and digitalization. Under Diane's leadership, DHgate serves more than 2.54 million sellers and 59.6 million buyers across 225 countries/regions through its online marketplace by coordinating with more than 100 logistics service providers worldwide.

In 2020, Diane launched MyyShop , a pioneering social commerce platform that helps social media influencers and content creators monetize their outreach and social media success. Connected with DHgate's resources, creators are equipped with tools to quickly identify in-demand products, leverage AI-powered product recommendations, build a customized online shopfront, and earn commission through sales. Creators can also efficiently create their own personalized product lines using MyyShop's centralized platform and verified supplier network.

For female entrepreneurs, MyyShop uses innovative technology and services to address complex supply chain challenges in cross-border e-commerce. This enables women to leverage their strengths and actively participate in the digital economy with equal opportunities by breaking down numerous barriers to entry.

Leveraging her personal experiences climbing the ladder of corporate and entrepreneurial success as well as navigating career and industry challenges, Diane now works closely with international organizations to promote the digital inclusion of women and their leadership in small and medium enterprises and startups. Diane is the Chair of the APEC Women Leadership Summit, the Chair of 50 Cross-border E-Commerce Leaders in China, a member of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General's Business Advisory Group a member of the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC), and a Chinese National Chapter member of the BRICS Women's Business Alliance.

Championing Female Entrepreneur Empowerment Around the World

As a global business leader, Diane is continuously exploring new ways to support and empower female entrepreneurs in different stages of their careers and lives. Most recently in 2023, she founded a global community and social enterprise for women called The Inner Mountain Foundation , which is dedicated to empowering women through the power of community. The Foundation fosters a community of like-minded women who can lead, nurture and inspire those around them—starting with themselves—by providing access to various entrepreneurial resources, training, information, and funding for women-owned businesses. Embracing a forward-looking global perspective, Diane will establish branches in other major cities around the world after The Inner Mountain Foundation's initial debut in China and North America. These branches resemble satellites orbiting different trajectories, each having its own unique color while sharing a common mission and vision.

In 2016, Diane was named Chairwomen of the APEC Women's Leadership Forum, and has since been instrumental in advancing concrete ideas to empower women and bringing about significant change in workplaces. In the same year, she founded the APEC Women Connect (AWC) international digital entrepreneurship community for women, which empowers women through inspirational sharing, practical learning, effective recognition and awards. AWC has successfully trained over 100,000 women MSMEs and cultivated more than 2,000 women entrepreneurs.

In 2020, Diane launched the APEC Women Connect "Her Power" Entrepreneurship Competition to activate women's passion for entrepreneurship in the digital economy. Each year, the competition draws thousands of international participants to participate in competitive challenges that also teach them skills to boost product sales while increasing awareness across social media platforms.

The 4th edition of the APEC Women Connect "Her Power" Entrepreneurship Competition is currently ongoing. Interested participants can sign up here for the 4th APEC Women Connect "Her Power" Entrepreneurship Competition and join the community discussion on Discord.

Other TITAN Women In Business Awards recipients include Debbie Yu, Co-Founder, President and Board Member of autonomous driving technology company ISEE.AI; as well as Christine Cooper, CEO of medical payments services company aequum.

About DHgate

Founded in 2004, DHgate has become the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China, boasting over 34 million live listings annually. Through their global operations and offices, including in the USA and UK, DHgate reaches millions of people with trusted products and services. As of December 31, 2022, DHgate served more than 59.6 million registered buyers from 225 countries and regions, connecting them to over 2.54 million sellers in China and other countries.

For more information, please visit DHgate.com and follow @DHgate.com .

About MyyShop

MyyShop is a pioneering social commerce platform launched by DHGATE Group that provides an effortless selling experience on social media. The platform aims to empower different types of creators—from nano to mega-influencers—to turn their social media influence and passion for content creation into thriving online businesses. Equipped with MyyShop's social commerce and online store creation toolkit and resources, creators can quickly identify viral or in-demand products, leverage MyyShop's AI-powered product recommendations based on shoppers' interests and sales trends, build a customized online shopfront and earn commission through social commerce sales. Creators can also efficiently create their own personalized product lines through MyyShop's centralized platform and extensive network of verified cross-border suppliers and manufacturers.

For more information, please visit MyyShop.com and follow @MyyShopOfficial.

About The Inner Mountain Foundation

The Inner Mountain Foundation promotes the empowerment of women through education, community, and outreach. We are led by our Founder and Chairperson Diane Wang, who first articulated the principles of Inner Mountain Thinking in her 2024 book, The Inner Mountain. As a global foundation and women's empowerment community, we invest in impact-making educational resources that we seek to make as broadly accessible as possible. Our goal is to focus the work of the Inner Mountain on the soft skills training that we believe helps equip women to be their greatest, most empowered selves across their most wholly integrated life (connecting the self with work, family, community, and legacy).

About APEC Women Connect

Founded in 2016, APEC Women Connect is an APEC-endorsed program initiated by Ms. Diane Wang, the China Representative on the APEC Business Advisory Council, Chair of the APEC Women Leadership Forum, Co-Chair of WiBAC of B20 Indonesia, and Founder, Chairperson and CEO of DHgate.com. APEC Women Connect aims to empower women, especially young women, to realize entrepreneurship via digital solutions through inspirational sharing, practical learning, effective recognition, and awards. APEC Women Connect has been included in the annual recommendation to the APEC Economic Leaders for three consecutive years. It has also been included in the annual recommendation to G20 Leaders by B20 for two consecutive years.

