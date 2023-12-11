WSS Embraces the Holiday Spirit with "More Joy for Everyone" Campaign

Spreading holiday cheer with affordable gift guides and exclusive collaborations

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WSS, the premier footwear and apparel Neighborhood retailer, is spreading holiday cheer through its heartwarming "More Joy for Everyone" campaign. This year's initiative aims to infuse joy into every individual and family during this magical season, emphasizing that the holidays encompass more than just gifts—they're about Family, Joy, and Giving More!

The campaign proudly showcases Regional Mexican artist Luis Coronel (@luiscoronelmusic), along with singers Alison Solís (@alisonsolis_) and Mar Solís (@maroficial), daughters of the iconic singer/songwriter Marco Antonio Solís. These talented artists and influencers embody the campaign's spirit, bringing forth their unique voices and cultural perspectives to enrich this festive celebration.

"At WSS, we firmly believe that EVERYONE deserves more joy in their lives, especially during the holiday season," expressed Blanca Gonzalez, Senior VP, and General Manager at WSS. "We understand that finding the perfect gift while sticking to a budget can be challenging. That's why our gift guide covers a range of price points, making it effortless for our customers to discover the ideal gift at the right price. From affordable Gifts Under $20 to selections under $80 showcasing top-name brands like Nike, Jordan, and Adidas, we guarantee you'll find something special for everyone on your list."

Celebrating Culture and Empowerment

WSS is thrilled to partner with Bella Doña, the Los Angeles-based streetwear brand, to bring an exclusive holiday collection to its customers. Bella Doña's designs embody a vibrant celebration of culture, empowerment, and individuality, perfectly aligning with the spirit of the campaign.

"Growing up in LA, we felt a void in streetwear that reflected the beauty and essence of our community," shared Bella Doña co-founder Lala Romero. "Bella Doña was born from a desire to honor the innovation and inspiration found in our neighborhoods."

This collection includes a wide range of different silhouettes and graphics, catering to a diverse customer base. "Bella Doña is about embracing the energy of our diverse community," expressed Lala. "We cater to every homegirl, offering pieces that allow them to express themselves authentically."

Collaborating with WSS for this Holiday collection holds profound significance for Bella Doña. "WSS has always been a neighborhood staple, providing a reliable and affordable shopping experience," Lala mentioned. "We admire WSS's commitment to the community, aligning perfectly with our own aspirations." Collection is available at select stores and online.

Holiday Gift Guide

WSS understands that holiday shopping can be stressful, especially when trying to stick to a budget. That's why our Holiday Gift Guide features a variety of gift ideas at different price points, ensuring that you can find the perfect present for your loved ones without breaking the bank. For the budget-conscious shopper, we have a wide selection of Gifts Under $20, including fun and stylish accessories, wardrobe essentials from WSS Athletic and Stance. For those looking to spend a little more, we have a great selection of Gifts Under $40, such as performance apparel, statement sneakers, and trendy streetwear essentials, like Adidas and Crocs. If you're looking for something truly special, we have a curated collection of Gifts Under $60 and Gifts Under $80, featuring sneakers and apparel from top name brands Nike, Jordan, Converse and Puma. With our extensive selection and affordable prices, WSS makes it easy to find the perfect gifts for everyone on your list, without compromising on style or quality.

About WSS

WSS, a footwear, apparel, and accessories retailer since 1984, operates 100+ stores nationwide. Offering top sportswear and private label brands while setting the standard for the "Best Neighborhood Store" concept. Acquired by Foot Locker, Inc. in 2021, WSS is dedicated to building authentic community ties and providing exceptional service and value to Hispanic communities nationwide. For more information, visit www.shopwss.com.

