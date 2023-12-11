A Decade Strong: GYMGUYZ Celebrates 10 Years of Franchising with Massive Growth & Development in 2023

World's Largest In-Home Fitness Franchise Flexes Accelerated Growth, Reports Expansion into 170 New Cities

MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GYMGUYZ, the world's largest in-home and on-site personal training franchise, is set to close out 2023 with record-setting growth numbers. This year, the brand is closing out 10 years of franchising, boasting the opening of new franchise territories – expanding into an additional 170 cities – with a projection of 75 more territories for 2024.

GYMGUYZ Logo (PRNewswire)

"As we celebrate a decade of franchising, I'm thrilled to say that our team continues to meet and surpass our annual goals," said Josh York, Founder & CEO of GYMGUYZ. "Between our dedicated existing franchisees expanding into new territories and the addition of impressive new franchisees to our system, we have further solidified our position as an industry leader and are well set up to continue building a strong fitness brand. The journey ahead is exciting, and we look forward to inspiring even more individuals on their path to a healthier and happier life."

As the wellness market grows from being a $53 billion market in 2022 to an industry with $74.9 billion in projected revenue in 2030, GYMGUYZ remains steadfast in its commitment to expanding its reach and empowering clients. Key to this commitment has been the rollout of several new services offerings.

This year, the brand diversified its offerings by launching Assisted Stretch services . Similar to other services, GYMGUYZ provides all equipment necessary for Assisted Stretch sessions which are offered at client request and can be personalized to the individual. Additionally, the brand has rolled out all-new, online, one-on-one and small group fitness virtual training sessions, streamed from a state-of-the-art fitness studio. The Online Personal Training studio is a 1,700-square-foot designated space at GYMGUYZ's Headquarters in Melville, New York.

Continuously innovating, the brand has also expanded its reach in the marketplace by teaming up with corporations, schools, parks and recreation departments, senior living centers, and other local business partners. This has opened the door to vast growth potential, setting the stage for an ambitious 2024 ahead.

"Our goal at GYMGUYZ is transform lives; not just the lives of our clients, but the lives of our franchise owners," said York. "Our making a true difference in their communities."

Serving over 1,000 cities internationally, including cities in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada, GYMGUYZ uses a variety of customized fitness programs, including strength training, cardio fitness, sports conditioning, group fitness, weight loss and toning, senior fitness, youth and teen fitness, assisted stretch, and nutrition counseling to help people reach their health goals. GYMGUYZ's Certified Personal Trainers are experts in using GYMGUYZ methodologies, and they employ various techniques and tools to ensure that no two workouts are ever the same, but are always fun and challenging.

To learn more about GYMGUYZ consumer and business services, visit https://www.gymguyz.com/. To learn more about franchising with GYMGUYZ, visit https://www.gymguyz.com/franchise-opportunities/.

About GYMGUYZ

GYMGUYZ is proud to be the largest in-home and on-site personal training company in the world. GYMGUYZ brings the workout to their clients and provides convenient, customized and creative workouts. Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and founded in 2008 by fitness specialist Josh York, the brand delivers expert personal trainers that utilize a fleet of branded vehicles stocked with state-of-the-art fitness equipment to deliver exceptional fitness experiences. In 2019, the brand was recognized as No. 5 on Inc. Mag's 10 Hottest Franchise Businesses in America, which highlighted their growth of more than 801% over the last three years. GYMGUYZ also scored the first and second place spots on Franchise Gator's annual list of the Top 100 Fastest-Growing Franchises and received recognition as a top franchise in Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive 41st Annual Franchise 500. Now serving over 1,000 cities internationally, including cities in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada, GYMGUYZ is the fastest-growing fitness concept in the U.S. with plans to open another 75 territories by the end of 2023. For more information on GYMGUYZ and franchising opportunities, visit http://www.gymguyz.com/.

Media Contact : Emily Eastin, Fishman Public Relations, eeastin@fishmanpr.com or (847)945-1300

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GYMGUYZ