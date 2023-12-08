Halcyon Software Unveils Innovative Solution Integrated with Freddie Mac Loan Product Advisor AIM

RED BANK, N.J., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halcyon Software, a prominent player in the financial technology sector, is excited to announce the launch of its cutting-edge Tax Transcript Income Verification product, engineered to seamlessly integrate with Freddie Mac Loan Product Advisor® (LPA℠) asset and income modeler (AIM). This innovative solution expedites income calculation and documentation and allows lenders to take advantage of an instant income assessment by LPA, solidifying Halcyon's position as the preferred choice for lenders in the mortgage industry.

Halcyon's Tax Transcript Income Verification product redefines industry standards, making income verification for lenders not only faster but also more cost-effective given our integration with LPA. By harnessing the power of this technology, lenders can achieve an 80% reduction in costs while accelerating the process by a staggering 90%. Our product exclusively generates JSON and PDF outputs, eliminating the need for OCR or manual intervention, and ensuring the utmost accuracy and efficiency.

Kelly Good, Director of Strategic Initiatives at Alcova, enthusiastically praises the integration with LPA, stating, "Halcyon's Tax Transcript Income Verification product is a game-changer for lenders using LPA. It allows lenders to obtain an instant assessment for income calculation, giving lenders confidence in their underwriting processes."

Kevin Williamson, President at Compass Mortgage, echoes this sentiment, adding, "The ease of using Halcyon's solution for income assessment with LPA is remarkable. This technology empowers us to streamline our operations, reduce costs, and improve our response time to borrowers. The level of support and industry knowledge offered by the Halcyon team is truly exceptional."

Halcyon Software, with its long history in the lending and mortgage industry, understands the importance of providing reliable solutions backed by a team of experts with deep industry knowledge. The company's commitment to delivering top-notch customer support ensures that clients have a trusted partner by their side to navigate the complexities of the industry.

For more information about Halcyon Software and its Tax Transcript Income Verification product, designed for seamless integration with LPA, please visit www.halcyonsw.com.

About Halcyon Software: Halcyon Software is a distinguished provider of financial technology solutions, specializing in products designed to enhance and streamline processes within the banking, mortgage, and brokerage sectors. With a legacy of excellence and a commitment to innovation, Halcyon Software stands as a reliable partner for its clients, offering cutting-edge tools to drive efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance decision-making.

